Shares of Lupin Limited (NSE: LUPIN) opened at INR 2,279.00 on Thursday, January 9, up from its previous close of INR 2,252.15, and rose 1.4 per cent. The uptick came after the company received an Establishment Inspection Report (EIR) from the US FDA for its Pithampur Unit-1 manufacturing facility, which produces both APIs and finished products. By early trade, the stock was trading at INR 2,262.20, up by 10.05 points (0.45 per cent), reflecting positive investor sentiment following the regulatory approval. SRF Ltd Share Price Today, January 9: SRF Stock Climbs 13% As Refrigerant Gas Prices Soar in US.

Lupin Share Price Today, January 9 on NSE:

Lupin Share Price Surge on NSE (Photo Credits: nseindia.com)

