Shares of SRF Ltd (NSE: SRF) soared 13per cent on Thursday, January 9, following a significant surge in global refrigerant gas prices. The stock opened at INR 2,500.00, higher than its previous close of INR 2,350.95, and was trading at INR 2,627.50 during early hours, up by 276.55 points (11.76 per cent) on NSE. The rally was spurred by US gas distributors announcing price hikes for refrigerant gases like R32 and R125, citing supply constraints and increases of up to 200 per cent. Reportedly, brokerage firm Equirus highlighted that a USD 1/kg rise in R32 realisations could boost SRF's EBITDA by INR 260 crore, fueling investor optimism. Stocks To Buy or Sell Today, January 9, 2025: Tata Motors, Manappuram Finance and BHEL Among Shares That May Remain in Focus on Thursday.

SRF Ltd Share Price Today, January 9 on NSE:

SRF Ltd Shares Surge 13% on NSE (Photo Credits: nseindia.com)