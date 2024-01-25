India’s leading stock exchanges, BSE and NSE, will remain closed on Friday, January 26, in observance of the country’s 75th Republic Day. This day commemorates the adoption of India’s constitution and the nation’s transition to a Republic on January 26, 1950. Trading activities on both BSE and NSE will resume on Monday, January 29. The exchanges will next be closed on Friday, March 8, in observance of Mahashivratri. These closures are part of the standard holiday schedule observed by the Indian stock market. Indian Stock Market Surpasses Hong Kong, Ranks Fourth Globally with USD 4.33 Trillion Value, Bloomberg Reports.

Stock Market Holiday on January 26

Stock exchanges BSE and NSE will remain shut on Friday, January 26, on account of the 75th Republic Day. Republic Day marks the adoption of India's constitution and the country's transition to a Republic on January 26, 1950.#BSE #NSE #StockMarket #RepublicDay2024… — Zee Business (@ZeeBusiness) January 25, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)