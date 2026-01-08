HDFC Bank Ltd share price (NSE: HDFCBank) were trading marginally higher in early trade on Wednesday, January 8. On the NSE, HDFC Bank stock was quoted at INR 949.70, up INR 0.65 or 0.07% at around 9:47 am IST. The stock opened on a steady note amid mixed cues from the broader market. Investors remain cautious ahead of upcoming quarterly earnings and commentary on loan growth, margins, and asset quality. Overall sentiment around the banking major stayed neutral in the morning session. Stocks to Buy or Sell Today, January 8, 2026: Infosys, Tata Steel and NCL Industries Among Shares That May Remain in Spotlight on Thursday.

HDFC Bank Share Price Today

