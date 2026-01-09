Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd (NSE: BHEL) shares were trading higher in early market hours on January 9. The stock was quoted at INR 273.90, up INR 2.15 or 0.79%, at around 9:34 am IST. Buying interest was seen amid positive sentiment around PSU stocks and expectations of fresh order inflows in the power and infrastructure segments. Investors are closely tracking BHEL’s execution pace, order book updates, and government-led capex momentum for further cues on the stock’s near-term direction. Stocks to Buy or Sell Today, January 9, 2026: RVNL, BHEL, and Vedanta Among Shares That May Remain in Spotlight on Friday.

BHEL Share Price Today

