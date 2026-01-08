National Aluminium Co Ltd (NSE: NATIONALUM) shares were trading at INR 338.95, down INR 13.65 (-3.87%) as of 9:59 am IST on January 8. The stock has seen strong momentum recently, hitting fresh record highs in recent sessions amid rising global aluminium prices and solid industry fundamentals that have buoyed investor sentiment. However, early trading on January 8 showed a pullback from recent peaks. The company, a key player in India’s non-ferrous metals sector, has delivered robust gains over the past year, supported by improving profitability and market positioning. Stocks to Buy or Sell Today, January 8, 2026: Infosys, Tata Steel and NCL Industries Among Shares That May Remain in Spotlight on Thursday.

