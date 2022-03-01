The World Bank says Tanzania must accelerate vaccinations against Covid-19 in order to help speed up its economic recovery. In the East African nation of 60 million people, President Samia Suluhu Hassan launched the vaccination program in July, administering 2.4 million doses over about five months. “A slow pace by global standards,” the World Bank stated in its biannual report on the Tanzanian economy. “To contain the spread of the virus and lay the foundation for a robust recovery, the pace of vaccination must accelerate.”

Check Tweet:

