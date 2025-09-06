The Tanzania women's national cricket team will face the Uganda women's national cricket team in the third-place play-off of the ongoing ICC Women’s T20 World Cup Africa Region Division One Qualifier 2025 on Saturday, September 6. The Tanzania Women vs Uganda Women ICC T20 World Cup Africa Region Division One Qualifier 2025 will be played at the Namibia Cricket Ground in Windhoek, Namibia and has a scheduled start time of 1:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Unfortunately, the live telecast viewing option of the Tanzania vs Uganda Women match is not available on the TV channels, due to the absence of an official broadcaster. Although FanCode has the rights of the Women's ICC T20 World Cup Africa Region Division One Qualifier 2025 in India and they will provide the live streaming viewing option for a subscription pass of INR 15. Suryakumar Yadav New Pink Hairstyle Viral Pic Fact Check: Has India T20I Captain Changed His Hair Colour Ahead of Asia Cup 2025?.

ICC Women’s T20 World Cup Africa Region Division One Qualifier 2025 Complete Fixture

NAMIBIA TO HOST ICC WOMEN’S T20 WORLD CUP AFRICA QUALIFIER🏏 Fixtures of the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup Africa Qualifier! 🇳🇦 Capricorn Eagles (hosts) | 🇿🇼 Zimbabwe | 🇺🇬 Uganda | 🇰🇪 Kenya | 🇳🇬 Nigeria | 🇹🇿 Tanzania | 🇸🇱 Sierra Leone | 🇷🇼 Rwanda#CricketNamibia #WomenT20WCQ pic.twitter.com/Qpw5ClCQ0p — Official Cricket Namibia (@CricketNamibia1) August 21, 2025

