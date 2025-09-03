The Rwanda women's national cricket team will lock horns against the Tanzania women's national cricket team in the 11th match of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup Africa Region Division One Qualifier 2025 on Wednesday, September 3. The Rwanda vs Tanzania women's cricket match will be held at the High Performance Oval, Windhoek, and will start at 1:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Unfortunately, there will be no live broadcasting available due to the absence of official broadcasters for the ICC Women's T20 World Cup Africa Region Division One Qualifier 2025 matches in India. FanCode is the official live streaming partner of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup Africa Region Division One Qualifier 2025 matches in India. Hence, the Rwanda vs Tanzania women's cricket match will be live-streamed on the FanCode app and website. ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2025: Schedule, Venue, Squads, Live Streaming, Telecast Details and All You Need to Know About Eight-Nation ODI Cricket Tournament.

ICC Women's T20 World Cup Africa Region Division One Qualifier 2025 Fixtures

NAMIBIA TO HOST ICC WOMEN’S T20 WORLD CUP AFRICA QUALIFIER🏏 Fixtures of the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup Africa Qualifier! 🇳🇦 Capricorn Eagles (hosts) | 🇿🇼 Zimbabwe | 🇺🇬 Uganda | 🇰🇪 Kenya | 🇳🇬 Nigeria | 🇹🇿 Tanzania | 🇸🇱 Sierra Leone | 🇷🇼 Rwanda#CricketNamibia #WomenT20WCQ pic.twitter.com/Qpw5ClCQ0p — Official Cricket Namibia (@CricketNamibia1) August 21, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)