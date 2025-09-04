The Tanzania women's national cricket team will clash with the Namibia women's national cricket team in the second semi-final of the ongoing ICC Women’s T20 World Cup Africa Region Division One Qualifier 2025 on Thursday, September 4. The Tanzania Women vs Namibia Women ICC T20 World Cup Africa Region Division One Qualifier 2025 will be played at the Namibia Cricket Ground in Windhoek and has a scheduled start time of 5:20 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Unfortunately, the live telecast viewing option of the Tanzania Women vs Namibia Women match is not available on the TV channels. Although FanCode has the rights of the Women's ICC T20 World Cup Africa Region Division One Qualifier 2025 in India and they will provide the live streaming viewing option for a subscription pass of INR 15. Where To Watch Rwanda National Cricket Team vs Sierra Leone National Cricket Team Live Streaming Online? Get RWA-W vs SIL-W ICC Women’s T20 World Cup Africa Region Division One Qualifier 2025 Fifth-Place Play-Off Match on TV Free Live Telecast on TV Details.

ICC Women’s T20 World Cup Africa Region Division One Qualifier 2025 Fixtures

NAMIBIA TO HOST ICC WOMEN’S T20 WORLD CUP AFRICA QUALIFIER🏏 Fixtures of the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup Africa Qualifier! 🇳🇦 Capricorn Eagles (hosts) | 🇿🇼 Zimbabwe | 🇺🇬 Uganda | 🇰🇪 Kenya | 🇳🇬 Nigeria | 🇹🇿 Tanzania | 🇸🇱 Sierra Leone | 🇷🇼 Rwanda#CricketNamibia #WomenT20WCQ pic.twitter.com/Qpw5ClCQ0p — Official Cricket Namibia (@CricketNamibia1) August 21, 2025

