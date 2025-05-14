Tata Steel Ltd share price (NSE: TATASTEEL) surged 4.56% to INR 156.25 on May 14, following the company’s announcement of a INR 15,000 crore capital expenditure plan for FY26. Approximately 80% of this investment will be directed toward Indian projects, including the expansion of the Kalinganagar plant and the construction of an electric arc furnace in Ludhiana. The remaining funds are allocated for operations in the UK and the Netherlands. This strategic move underscores Tata Steel’s commitment to growth and modernisation, bolstering investor confidence. Stocks To Buy or Sell Today, May 14, 2025: Bharti Airtel, Tata Motors and Bharti Hexacom Among Shares That May Remain in Spotlight on Wednesday.

TATA Steel Share Price Today

Tata Steel Share Price (Photo Credits: NSE/Google)

