Mumbai, May 14: The share market will reopen on Wednesday, May 14, after ending on a weak note on May 13. Several stocks are expected to remain in focus on May 13. These stocks or shares include Bharti Airtel (NSE: BHARTIARTL), Tata Motors (NSE: TATAMOTORS), GSK Pharma (NSE: GLAXO), Bharti Hexacom (NSE: BHARTIHEXA), Siemens (NSE: SIEMENS), and Garden Reach (NSE: GRSE).

On May 13, Indian benchmark indices ended on a negative note with Nifty below 24,600. At close, the Sensex was down 1,281.68 points or 1.55% at 81,148.22, and the Nifty was down 346.35 points or 1.39% at 24,578.35. Scroll down to check the list of stocks that may remain in focus to buy or sell on May 14. Paytm Stock Falls Marginally As It Sees Larger Trade Order Involving 1.7 Crore Shares Worth INR 2,380 Crore, Reports Suggest Alibaba Group’s Subsidiary Antfin As Seller.

Stocks to Buy or Sell on Wednesday, May 14:

Bharti Airtel (NSE: BHARTIARTL)

On May 13, Bharti Airtel announced its January-March quarter results for fiscal 2024-25 (Q4FY25), reporting a multifold surge of 432% in consolidated net profit to INR 11,022 crore, compared to INR 2071.6 crore in the corresponding period last year.

Tata Motors (NSE: TATAMOTORS)

Tata Motors reported a consolidated net profit of INR 8,556 crore in the fourth quarter of the financial year 2024-25, a 51.2% decline from last year's Q4 result of INR 17,528 crore. Swiggy Share Price Today, May 13: Swiggy Stock Drops Over 6% in Early Trade As Lock-In Expiry Frees 85% of Equity for Trading.

GSK Pharma (NSE: GLAXO)

GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) Pharmaceuticals on Tuesday announced a 35% year-on-year (YoY) increase in consolidated net profit for the March quarter (Q4FY25) to INR 262.87 crore, up from INR 194.48 crore in the same period last year.

Bharti Hexacom (NSE: BHARTIHEXA)

On May 13, Bharti Hexacom announced its January-March quarter results for fiscal 2024-25 (Q4FY25), reporting a surge of 432%, almost double the consolidated net profit to INR 468.4 crore, compared to INR 222.6 crore in the corresponding period last year.

Siemens (NSE: SIEMENS)

Siemens' standalone net profit declined nearly 25% year over year in the quarter ending March 31, 2025, even as revenue advanced.

Garden Reach (NSE: GRSE)

Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers Limited's net profit doubled in the quarter ended March 31, 2025. The company's profit surged to INR 244 crore in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2025 as compared to INR 111.6 crore in the same period last year, according to an exchange filing on May 14.

On May 13, the overall market capitalisation of firms listed on the BSE dropped to nearly INR 431 lakh crore from INR 432.56 lakh crore in the previous session, making investors poorer by about INR 1.5 lakh crore in a single session.

Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is based on news reports and is not intended as investment advice. Investing in stocks involves risk. LatestLY advises its readers to consult with a financial advisor before making any investment decisions.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 14, 2025 08:00 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).