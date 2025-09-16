Mumbai, September 16: Stocks of companies such as Adani Enterprises, JSW Infrastructure Ltd, Maruti Suzuki India Ltd, and NTPC Green Energy are likely to be in focus today, September 16. Investors and traders will be looking to buy and sell stocks during Tuesday's trading session when the Indian stock market opens for business. As investors and stock market enthusiasts prepare for buying and selling of shares during today's trading session, scroll below to know which stocks are expected to be in the spotlight on Tuesday, September 16.

Stocks such as Adani Enterprises, JSW Infrastructure Ltd, Maruti Suzuki India Ltd, NTPC Green Energy, Wipro, Sanghvi Movers, Transrail Lighting Ltd, Zydus Lifesciences, NCC Limited, and Goodluck India Ltd are likely to be in focus today. Of the shares mentioned above, the stocks of Adani Enterprises Limited (NSE: ADANIENT), JSW Infrastructure Limited (NSE: JSWINFRA), Maruti Suzuki India Limited (NSE: MARUTI) and Wipro Limited (NSE: WIPRO) all ended Monday's trading session on a negative note. Stock Market Holidays in September 2025: NSE and BSE To Remain Closed for Trading for 8 Days Next Month; Check Full List of Share Market Holidays Here.

Shares of Adani Enterprises Limited (NSE: ADANIENT), JSW Infrastructure Limited (NSE: JSWINFRA), Maruti Suzuki India Limited (NSE: MARUTI) and Wipro Limited (NSE: WIPRO) declined by INR 11, INR 0.35, INR 48 and INR 0.60 each, respectively. On the other hand, stocks of NTPC Green Energy Limited (NSE: NTPCGREEN), Sanghvi Movers Limited (NSE: SANGHVIMOV), Transrail Lighting Limited (NSE: TRANSRAILL) and NCC Limited (NSE: NCC) all closed in green during the last trading session of Monday, September 15. Bank Holidays September Third Week: Banks To Remain Closed for 2 Days Between September 15-21; Here's Why.

Shares of NTPC Green Energy Limited (NSE: NTPCGREEN), Sanghvi Movers Limited (NSE: SANGHVIMOV), Transrail Lighting Limited (NSE: TRANSRAILL) and NCC Limited (NSE: NCC) all grew by INR 0.90, INR 10.30, INR 17.05 and INR 3.58, respectively. That said, stocks of Zydus Lifesciences Limited (NSE: ZYDUSLIFE) and Goodluck India Limited (NSE: GOODLUCK) also closed in red and green, respectively. Both Zydus Lifesciences Limited (NSE: ZYDUSLIFE) and Goodluck India Limited (NSE: GOODLUCK) stocks saw a decline and growth of INR 8.75 and INR 0.80, respectively.

(Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is based on news reports and is not intended as investment advice. Investing in stocks involves risk. LatestLY advises its readers to consult with a financial advisor before making any investment decisions.)

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 16, 2025 08:00 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).