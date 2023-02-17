Amid the ongoing layoff season, tech giant Twitter has shut two of its three offices in India. According to report in Bloomberg, the social media platform has told its staff to work from home. The move seems to be in line with CEO Elon Musk’s mission to slash costs and get the struggling social media service in the black. Elon Musk to Step Down As Twitter CEO? Twitter Poll Result Shows Users Voted 'Yes' by Margin of 15%.

Two of Three Twitter Offices in India Shut Down

