According to reports, Elon Musk might step down as head of Twitter, a poll revealed. According to poll result, Musk is expected to step down as head of Twitter very soon. On Sunday, Musk took to Twitter and asked users if he should step down as head of Twitter to which 57 percent people said that he should step down as Twitter head while 43 percent voted against it. Elon Musk Begins Crackdown on ‘Impersonators’, Says ‘Twitter Accounts Engaging in Impersonation Without Specifying ’Parody’ To Be Suspended Without Warning’.

Elon Musk to Step Down As CEO of Twitter

BREAKING: Elon Musk expected to step down as head of Twitter, according to poll result pic.twitter.com/9h6tK1D3gh — BNO News Live (@BNODesk) December 19, 2022

Should I step down as head of Twitter? I will abide by the results of this poll. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 18, 2022

