Sidharth Malhotra had made his acting debut with Student of the Year aka SOTY that had released in theatres on October 19, 2012. As he completes a decade of his career in the industry, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10’s Paras Kalnawat has penned a heartfelt note for Sidharth for completing ’10 Successful Years’. Paras mentioned in his post, “Congratulations @sidmalhotra for completing 10 successful years in the industry and congratulations to the entire team of "Student Of The Year" for the same. A film that ignited fire in youth to become an actor (Including me) to be part of a college as cool as Saint Teresa School.” 10 Years of SOTY: Karan Johar Is Proud of His ‘Students’ Sidharth Malhotra, Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan’s Cinema Journey (View Post).

Paras Kalnawat’s Note To Sidharth Malhotra

View this post on Instagram A post shared by PARAS BHUSHAN KALNAWAT (@paras_kalnawat)

