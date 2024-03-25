Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani are one of the most loved couples in Bollywood. They married in an intimate ceremony in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan, in 2023 and are celebrating their second Holi together this year. On the special occasion, Kiara shared a colourful selfie with her husband Sidharth on Instagram and wrote in the caption, 'Holi with my Homie'. Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani Exude Couple Goals As They Twin in Black, Duo Attend an Event in Delhi (View Pics).

Check Out Kiara Advani's Post:

