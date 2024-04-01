Karan Johar directorial Student of the Year introduced newcomers Sidharth Malhotra, Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan, while its standalone sequel, Student of the Year 2, starred Tiger Shroff alongside debutantes Tara Sutaria and Ananya Panday. Now, rumours are circulating about SOTY 3. Speculations suggest that Student of the Year 3 will not be a film but a web series, with Shanaya Kapoor rumoured to be the lead actress. It’s even said that SOTY 3 will be directed by Reema Maya and will premiere on Disney+ Hotstar. The project is expected to go on floors in this year. An official announcement on the project is awaited. Bedhadak: Gurfateh Pirzada Believes His Shelved Dharma Movie With Shanaya Kapoor 'Will Happen at a Better Time'.

Shanaya Kapoor In SOTY 3

