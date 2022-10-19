Sidharth Malhotra, Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan had made their acting debut with Karan Johar’s film Student of the Year (SOTY), which had hit the big screens on October 19, 2012. It has been a decade since the release of the film and KJo has penned a heartfelt note on Instagram for his ‘Students’. He mentioned, “It’s no Raaz(I) that they have mastered the ABCD of their craft and emerged as Shershaahs of goodness and talent! Love you!” SOTY Turns 10: Alia Bhatt Completes A Decade in Bollywood! Actress Shares Sunkissed Picture to Celebrate the Day.

10 Years Of SOTY

