Sidharth Malhotra starrer Yodha was released in the theatres on March 15 and made quite a decent opening. The action thriller, which also stars Raashii Khanna and Disha Patani, registered a decent collection on its second Monday. Yodha, which is jointly directed by Pushkar Ojha and Sagar Ambre was made at a budget of Rs 55 crore. The movie, which has now completed 11 days at the box office, has accumulated Rs 51.24 crore. Yodha Box Office Collection Day 7: Sidharth Malhotra-Starrer Surpasses Rs 25 Crore Mark in Its Opening Weekend in India.

Yodha Box Office Collection

