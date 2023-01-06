A masked intruder who tried to break into Billie Eilish's Family Home in Los Angeles got arrested by the cops. Mirror.co.uk reported that Police received a call about a home invasion at around 9.15 pm on Thursday night and were at the Highland Park property within minutes after it was claimed that a man in dark clothing had hopped over a fence. Billie Eilish Shares ‘Sexy Santa’ Photos From 21st Birthday Bash With Justin-Hailey Bieber and Jesse Rutherford (View Pics).

