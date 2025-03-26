A minor accident involving Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s car took place in Mumbai’s Juhu on Wednesday, March 26, when a BEST bus rear-ended the vehicle. Reports confirm that the actress was not inside at the time of the mishap. No injuries or major damage were reported. Sources close to Aishwarya clarified that she is absolutely fine. A viral video showed a red bus colliding with a parked car, briefly attracting a crowd before the situation normalised. ‘Wishing You Happy Birthday With Happiness’: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Wishes Abhishek Bachchan on His 49th Birthday Amid Divorce Rumours (See Pic).

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s Car Hit by BEST Bus in Juhu

A bus hit Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's car in Mumbai's Juhu suburb on Wednesday, nobody was injured in the accident.#AishwaryaRai pic.twitter.com/7Cxs1WTqHS — Raajeev Chopra (@Raajeev_Chopra) March 26, 2025

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Was Not in Car During Accident

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's car was hit from behind by a BEST bus in Mumbai's Juhu area on Wednesday. However, reports confirm that Aishwarya was not in the car at the time of the incident. As per reports it was a minor mishap with no damage to the car or injuries to anyone. The… pic.twitter.com/LrbSKCaT3E — News9 (@News9Tweets) March 26, 2025

BEST Bus Rear-Ends Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s Car in Mumbai

