With several films getting postponed, now Ayushmann Khurrana's Anek also gets named on the list. The political-thriller helmed by Anubhav Sinha, which was scheduled for release on May 13, will now open in cinemas on May 27, 2022. Makers took to social media and dropped a new intriguing poster and revealed the news. The movie is set against the geopolitical backdrop of Northeast India. Anek: Ayushmann Khurrana Wraps Shillong Shoot Schedule of Anubhav Sinha Directorial.

