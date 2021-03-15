Taking the movie a step closer to the release, Bollywood actor Ayushmann Khurrana, on late Sunday night announced the Shillong shoot schedule wrap for his upcoming Anubhav Sinha's spy-thriller Anek. As the Andhadhun actor calls the wrap on his Instagram stories, the ambience is seen filled with claps by the team members celebrating the same. The actor is seen partying with the whole team and crew as he zoomed the camera lens on the cake that read Schedule wrap Anek. Anek: Ayushmann Khurrana’s Look As Joshua From Anubhav Sinha’s Next Revealed!

Anubhav Sinha's next directorial starring Ayushmann Khurrana will release on September 17, 2021. 'Anek' marks Anubhav's second collaboration with Ayushmann after the critically-acclaimed 2019 film Article 15. Helmed by the Mulk filmmaker, Anek is being bankrolled by Anubhav and Bhushan Kumar under Benaras Media Works and T-Series. Ayushmann Khurrana’s Anek To Release On September 17!

Apart from Anek, Ayushmann will also be seen in Abhishek Kapoor's Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui and Anubhuti Kashyap's Doctor G.