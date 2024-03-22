The trailer for the upcoming period drama Bengal 1947: An Untold Love Story has dropped! Starring Devoleena Bhattacharjee, the film promises a captivating blend of love and separation set against the backdrop of India's tumultuous 1947 partition. Transporting viewers to Bengal during this historical upheaval, the movie hits theatres on March 29. The movie cast also includes Sohaila Kapur, Omkar Das Manikpuri, Aditya Lakhia among others. Newly Married Devoleena Bhattacharjee Looks Stunning in Traditional Avatar in Her Instagram Reel (Watch Video).

Watch Bengal 1947 Trailer:

