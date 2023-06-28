Bird Box Barcelona is an expansion of Sandra Bullock's film Bird Box, which followed a woman who protected children from the entities that would cause people to kill themselves when they look at them. Now Bird Box Barcelona stars Mario Casas as Sebastian, the main lead, who tries to navigate the post apocalyptic world and survive. As he forms unexpected alliances with other people, and they try to escape the city, sinister threats grow more dangerous than just creatures make it difficult to come out of this fight alive. Five Nights at Freddy's: Blumhouse's Horror Film Based on the Hit Videogame to Release on October 27, First Still From the Movie Released!

Watch BBB Trailer Here:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)