Five Nights at Freddy's, the film based on the hit videogame of the same name, is all set to release this year on October 27! Just in time for Halloween. Revealed by Blumhouse, they also showed the first look at the film featuring the iconic location of Freddy Fazbear's pizza from the game. M3GAN: First Clip From the Unrated Cut of Blumhouse's Horror Hit is a Gnarly Ride! (Watch Video).

Check Out the First Look at Five Nights at Freddy's:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Blumhouse (@blumhouse)

