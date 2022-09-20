BLACKPINK performed the song “Shut Down”, the title track from their second album Born Pink, on ABC’s show Jimmy Kimmel Live! It was the first time that the K-pop girl group appeared on the talk show in two years. It was back in 2020 when they had made an appearance on the show to promote their first album called The Album. BLACKPINK Shut Down MV Teaser Video OUT: Lisa, Jisoo, Jennie and Rose Share Title Track From Born Pink Song Album.

BLACKPINK Performs Shut Down Song On Jimmy Kimmel Live

#BLACKPINK perform #BORNPINK title track “Shut Down” for the very first time on television at ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live.’ https://t.co/KwnYyXrmZW — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) September 20, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)