K-Pop girl group BLACKPINK’s ’Shut Down” dance performance video surpassed 100 million views on YouTube. On the other hand, BLACKPINK is currently conducting the largest world tour to be held by a K-Pop girl group. Starting this year, they will be heading towards Asia-Oceania along with Jisoo’s solo project. BLACKPINK’s 'Playing With Fire' Becomes Their 8th Group Music Video To Hit 800 Million Views (View Tweet)

Checkout the Tweet Here:

#BLACKPINK’s “Shut Down” Dance Performance video has reached 100 MILLION views on YouTube. pic.twitter.com/TmaKKFsUit — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) January 23, 2023

