Netflix’s Dabba Cartel boasts a stellar ensemble cast featuring Shabana Azmi, Jyotika, Shalini Pandey, Nimisha Sajayan, Anjali Anand, Lillete Dubey and Sai Tamhankar. A grand screening for the series was held on the evening of February 27 in Mumbai. The event saw several celebrities in attendance, but it was South superstar Suriya who stole the spotlight. The actor arrived to support his wife, Jyotika, and his suave look instantly grabbed attention. Keeping it effortlessly stylish, Suriya opted for a casual yet striking outfit, a dark brown shirt paired with blue jeans, accessorised with stylish sunglasses and light brown footwear. Flashing his signature warm smile, he waved at the paparazzi stationed at the venue. Produced under Excel Entertainment, Dabba Cartel will be streaming on Netflix from February 28. ‘Sometimes You Have an Identity Crisis’: Jyotika Opens Up About Facing Sexism for Being Married to Tamil Superstar Suriya; ‘Dabba Cartel’ Actress Says This Ahead of Her Bollywood Comeback.

Suriya at ‘Dabba Cartel’ Screening

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Snehkumar Zala (@snehzala)

