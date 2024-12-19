Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 19 (ANI): Actor Farhan Akhtar's '120 Bahadur' has got a release date.

As per a statement shared by Farhan's team, the movie, which is set against the backdrop of the 1962 Indo-China war, will hit the theatres on November 21, 2025.

The film is a tribute to Major Shaitan Singh Bhati PVC and the soldiers of Charlie Company, 13 Kumaon Regiment. It draws inspiration from the legendary Battle of Rezang La.

Farhan will be seen donning the role of Shaitan Singh Bhati PVC.

In September, Farhan announced '120 Bahadur'. Taking to Instagram, he shared the first poster of the film.

The poster features the back profile of a soldier, presumably Maj. Shaitan Singh, standing atop a rock in the snow-covered terrains of Ladakh.

It is directed by Razneesh 'Razy' Ghai and produced by Excel Entertainment.

In the caption, he expressed his gratitude to the Indian Army.

"What they accomplished will never be forgotten. It is an absolute privilege to bring you the story of Maj Shaitan Singh Bhati PVC and the soldiers of Charlie company, 13 Kumaon regiment. Famously known as the Battle of Rezang La, fought on the 18th of November 1962 during the Indo-China war, it is a story of remarkable courage, heroism and selflessness shown by our men in uniform against all odds," he wrote.

"We are grateful to the Indian Army for their support in bringing this incredible tale of valour to the screen. We embark today to make this film in all humility and with utmost respect to those we represent," Farhan added.

Meanwhile, as a director, Farhan is all set to come up with 'Don 3', which stars Ranveer Singh and Kiara Advani.

In August 2023, Farhan in a special announcement video revealed that Ranveer Singh will be the new Don in the third film of the hit franchise.

In the teaser, Ranveer was seen seated in a building with his back to the camera. He lit up a cigarette, introduced himself as Don, and then turned to face the camera. He wore a leather jacket and matching pants for the dapper look and accessorized it with leather boots and matching sunglasses

Shah Rukh Khan and Amitabh Bachchan played the character in the earlier versions. The 'Don' franchise has always been associated with compelling stories, exhilarating action, and unforgettable moments. (ANI)

