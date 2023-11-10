12th Fail continues its successful run at the box office, with Vikrant Massey helmed by Vidhu Vinod Chopra has amassed an impressive Rs 27.11 Crore in India by Day 14. The movie, capturing the essence of unconventional narratives, resonates with audiences, marking a significant achievement in its commercial journey. 12th Fail Movie: Review, Cast, Plot, Trailer, Release Date – All You Need to Know About Vikrant Massey’s Film!

See 12th Fail Box Office Collection for Day 14:

#12thFail is EXCELLENT in Week 2, posts a BIGGER TOTAL than Week 1… Will cross ₹ 30 cr over the weekend… [Week 2] Fri 1.75 cr, Sat 3.40 cr, Sun 3.30 cr, Mon 1.31 cr, Tue 1.40 cr, Wed 1.45 cr, Thu 1.50 cr. Total: ₹ 27.11 cr. #India biz.#12thFail biz at a glance… ⭐️ Week 1:… pic.twitter.com/wAnRUzytEi — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) November 10, 2023

