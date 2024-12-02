PM Narendra Modi, Union Ministers and NDA MPs at the screening of 'The Sabarmati Report' in Parliament (Photo Credits: X/ @narendramodi)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi commended the filmmakers after the screening of "The Sabarmati Report" at Balyogi Auditorium in Parliament on December 2. In a tweet on X, PM Modi expressed his appreciation, stating, "Joined fellow NDA MPs at a screening of 'The Sabarmati Report.' I commend the makers of the film for their effort." Alongside the Prime Minister, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, and other MPs were present at the screening. The cast, including actor Vikrant Massey, was also present at the event. ‘Highest Point of My Career’: Vikrant Massey Expresses Gratitude After Watching ‘The Sabarmati Report’ With PM Modi (Watch Video).

PM Narendra Modi Lauds Film 'The Sabarmati Report' After Parliamentary Screening

Joined fellow NDA MPs at a screening of 'The Sabarmati Report.' I commend the makers of the film for their effort. pic.twitter.com/uKGLpGFDMA — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 2, 2024

