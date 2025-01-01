Vikrant Massey and his family are ringing in the new year with joy and love. The actor shared beautiful pictures with his wife, Sheetal Thakur, and their son, Vardaan. In the photos, the family of three is all smiles, capturing the essence of happiness and togetherness. Vikrant's post, which wished everyone a 'Happy New Year,' showed their cherished family moments, leaving fans gushing over the sweet display of affection. The Massey-Thakur family is stepping into 2025 with love, laughter, and the warmth of family bonds. It’s a Boy! Vikrant Massey and Wife Sheetal Thakur Welcome Their First Child!.

Vikrant Massey With His Family

