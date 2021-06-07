The Legend of Bhagat Singh starring Ajay Devgn released in 2002. It was a biographical period film directed by Rajkumar Santoshi. The film complete 19 years of its release today. Devgn celebrated the same by sharing a picture of his character from the film and penning down a strong message.

Take A Look At His Tweet Here:

It is not sufficient to play a revolutionary like Bhagat Singhji, once in your lifetime & career. You need to keep him there constantly... After all, these are those who wrote history with their 🩸#19YearsOfTheLegendOfBhagatSingh#RajkumarSantoshi pic.twitter.com/xTr5iYF8ga — Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) June 7, 2021

