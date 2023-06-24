1920: Horrors of the Heart stars Avika Gor and Rahul Dev in the lead. The film directed by Krishna Bhatt is the fifth installment in the 1920 film series. Although this flick garnered mixed reactions from the audience, it has managed to mint Rs 1.48 crore on the day of its release. 1920 Horrors of the Heart Movie Review: Avika Gor's Hilariously Dumb Horror Film Can't Exorcise The Absurdity of Its Making.

1920: Horrors Of The Heart Collections

#1920HorrorsOfTheHeart springs a surprise on Day 1… The franchise factor + no major film/s in the marketplace prove advantageous… ALSO, a well-made horror film will always find takers… Needs to maintain the grip over the weekend… Fri ₹ 1.48 cr. #India biz. HINDI version.… pic.twitter.com/otc7JdW1SQ — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) June 24, 2023

