Sanjay Dutt and Arshad Warsi starrer comedy-drama Munna Bhai MBBS completed 20 years of its release today. To celebrate this milestone, Sanjay and Arshad took to their respective social media handles, sharing throwback videos and pictures from the film. Sanjay posted a video montage of his different shots from the movie, expressing gratitude towards fans for making it a timeless classic. The 64-year-old actor also hoped that Munna Bhai 3 would be made soon. On a related note, Munna Bhai MBBS was directed by Rajkumar Hirani and produced by Vidhu Vinod Chopra. The film was released in India on December 19, 2003, and is considered a cult film in Hindi cinema. Leo: Sanjay Dutt Joins Thalapathy Vijay in Kashmir for the Shoot of Lokesh Kanagaraj’s Film (Watch Video).

Sanjay Dutt Celebrates 20 Years Of Munna Bhai MBBS:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sanjay Dutt (@duttsanjay)

Arshad Warsi Thanks Fans For Loving Munna and Circuit:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Arshad Warsi (@arshad_warsi)

