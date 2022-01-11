36 Farmhouse Trailer is out and it stars Vijay Raaz, Sanjay Mishra, Amol Parashar, Flora Saini and others in a fun entertaining comedy movie where a bunch of people with the motive of inheritance of property visit to stay in farmhouse resulting in a fun mess. Subhash Ghai backed the film under his home banner Mukhtar Arts with the collaboration of Zee Studios. The film is helmed by Ram Ramesh Sharma and will premiere on January 21.

Check Out 36 Farmhouse Trailer Below:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)