Malayalam actor Dileep's 150th film, Prince and Family, was released in the theatres on May 9, 2025. The comedy drama film was helmed by debutant director Binto Stephen and also starred Raniya Raanaa, Dhyan Sreenivasan, Siddique, Bindu Panicker, Johny Antony, Manju Pillai and Josekutty Jacob in key roles. The movie touted to be Dileep's "comeback film" received mixed responses from both audiences and critics. According to Sacnilk, the movie grossed INR 25.82 crore globally. After a decent run in the theatres, the movie is now gearing up for its OTT release. Dileep's Prince and Family will be made available for streaming on ZEE5 from June 20, 2025. ‘Prince and Family’ Movie Review: Dileep’s 150th Film Is Decent but Preachy Family Drama, Claim Critics.

‘Prince and Family’ OTT Release Update

വലിയ പൊട്ടിച്ചിരികളും ചെറിയ പൊട്ടിത്തെറികളുമായി പ്രേക്ഷക ഹൃദയങ്ങൾ കീഴടക്കി ,2025 ലെ ആദ്യത്തെ ഫാമിലി ഹിറ്റ് ,പ്രിൻസ് ആൻഡ് ഫാമിലി ജൂൺ 20 മുതൽ നമ്മുടെ സ്വന്തം zee5malayam ത്തിൽ .( With big laughs and little emotional explosions, winning over audience hearts — the first family hit… pic.twitter.com/PGeQBIDMfp — ZEE5 Malayalam (@zee5malayalam) June 10, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)