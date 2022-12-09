Aamir Khan performed kalash puja at Aamir Khan Productions' office in Mumbai. Pics from the rituals was shared by Advait Chandan on Instagram. That's not it, as the actor was also joined by ex-wife, Kiran Rao. The duo performed aarti together. Laal Singh Chaddha Premieres on Netflix 55 Days After Theatrical Release; Aamir Khan’s Old Interview Talking About 6-Month OTT Window Goes Viral (Watch Video).

Aamir Khan Performing Puja:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Advait Chandan (@advaitchandan)

Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Advait Chandan (@advaitchandan)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)