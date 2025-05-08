Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli are one of the most adored celebrity couples in the country. The actor-producer and cricketer duo started dating in 2013 before getting married in a dreamy wedding ceremony in Tuscany, Italy, in 2017. Amid their happy life, the star cricketer recently got caught up in the algorithm controversy involving actress Avneet Kaur. A video of Anushka Sharma ignoring hubby Virat Kohli's sweet gesture during their dinner date outing is now going viral across social media. The clip is gaining even more attention following the Avneet Kaur 'like' controversy. Virat Kohli Issues Clarification After 'Liking' Actress Avneet Kaur's Pictures on Her Instagram Fan Page, Says 'There Was Absolutely No Intent Behind It' (See Story).

Anushka Sharma Ignores Hubby Virat Kohli Amid Avneet Kaur Controversy?

Amid the Avneet Kaur 'like' controversy, Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma made their first public appearance in Bengaluru on Tuesday (May 6) night. For the unversed, Virat Kohli had liked the pictures of social media influencer and actress Avneet Kaur on one of her fan pages, leaving everyone surprised. However, the cricket star later issued a clarification and called the accidental Instagram activity, saying, "There was no intent behind it". Amid this, a fan captured a video of the couple's latest outing and shared it online.

In a video shared by Filmfare on Instagram, Virat Kohli is seen stepping out of a vehicle and extending his hand to help his wife, Anushka Sharma. However, the PK actress chooses to step out of the car using the door for support instead. She then heads straight to the restaurant, seemingly ignoring Virat. Both were seen in casual outfits. Virat wore a white tee and trousers, while Anushka looked chic in a jumpsuit.

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli Outside Lupa Restaurant in Bengaluru

Netizens React to Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli’s Viral Video

While the events in the video seemed normal, some netizens felt it was linked to the recent Avneet Kaur controversy. Others dismissed it as a typical husband-wife quarrel and urged people not to jump to conclusions. Few even said that the media constantly invading the couple's privacy might be one of the reasons they decided to move to London. A user wrote, "Husband and wives can have arguments and still have a healthy relationship", while another wrote, "Bhabhi abhi bhi naraaz hai". (Sister-in-law is still disappointed). Actress Avneet Kaur Spotted in the Stands of Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai Attending MI vs GT IPL 2025 Match Amid Instagram Controversy With Virat Kohli (See Pics).

Netizens React to Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma’s Viral Video

Instagram Comments

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma, who got married in 2017, are proud parents to two children, daughter Vamika, born in 2021 and son Akaay, born in 2024. The couple who now mostly live in London keep their children away from the media glares.

