Team India player Kranti Gaud bowled an absolute stunner to pick the wicket of the Australia women's national cricket team captain Alyssa Healy. The ball was a wobbly seam, which got an edge on Alyssa Healy's bat, and touched the middle stump next, getting the Aussie skipper clean bowled. Alyssa Healy was out as Australia's first wicket in the IND-W vs AUS-W ICC Women's World Cup 2025 match. She was dismissed in 5.1 overs, after scoring just five runs off 15 balls. Navi Mumbai Weather Live: Get Rain Forecast for India Women vs Australia Women ICC Women's World Cup 2025 Semi-Final Match.

Kranti Gaud Bowls Out Alyssa Healy:

