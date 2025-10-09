India women's national cricket team speedster Kranti Gaud pulled off a stunning one-handed catch of her own bowling to dismiss South Africa women's national cricket team opener Tazmin Brits during the ICC Women's World Cup 2025 match in Vizag on Thursday, October 9. The wicket incident happened during the second ball of the third over. Kranti Gaud bowled a length delivery outside off stump. Tazmin Brits came down the pitch and slammed it straight towards the bowler. Kranti Gaud, in her follow-through, displayed great reflexes to grab the ball with her left hand. The South African opener departed for a three-ball duck. Richa Ghosh Completes 1000 Runs in WODIs, India Star Achieves Feat During IND-W vs SA-W ICC Women's World Cup 2025.

A Screamer from Kranti Gaud

ಇದು ಪಂದ್ಯದ ಅತ್ಯುತ್ತಮ ಕ್ಯಾಚ್ ಎಂದರೂ ಅಡ್ಡಿಯಿಲ್ಲ!🫡👌🏻🔥 📺 ವೀಕ್ಷಿಸಿ | #CWC25 👉 IND 🆚 SA | LIVE NOW | ನಿಮ್ಮ Star Sports 2 ಕನ್ನಡ & JioHotstar ನಲ್ಲಿ.#WomenInBlue pic.twitter.com/ctZeD7EDRP — Star Sports Kannada (@StarSportsKan) October 9, 2025

