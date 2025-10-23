India Women make their place in the semifinal of the ICC Women's World Cup 2025 as they secured a 53-run victory against New Zealand Women in a virtual quarterfinal. Australia, South Africa, England and India are the four teams which make their way into the top four of the competition. New Zealand are now eliminated from the semifinal race. New Zealand won the toss and opted to bowl first. India started on a solid note. Openers Smriti Mandhana and Pratika Rawal put up a partnership of 212 runs and both of them scored centuries. Batting at three, Jemimah Rodrigues scored a half-century as well and powered India Women to 340/3 in 49 overs. Rain interrupted after first innings and DLS reduced the game to 44 overs per side and the new target for New Zealand was 345 in 44 overs. Chasing it, except from Brooke Halliday, none of the New Zealand batters could make an impact. Isabella Gaze fought a lone battle towards back end but both Halliday and Gaze's innings were in vain. New Zealand ended their innings on 271/8, handing India a mammoth victory. Smriti Mandhana Scores Her 14th ODI Century, Achieves Feat During IND-W vs NZ-W ICC Women's World Cup 2025 Match.

India Women Qualify For ICC Women's World Cup 2025 Semifinal

