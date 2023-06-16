Adipurush has been one of the most-anticipated films of the year and it finally hit the big screens today. Many have already managed to watch the film that stars Prabhas, Kriti Sanon and Saif Ali Khan in the lead. Well, those have watched this mythological drama already, have shared their views on the micro-blogging platform, especially with regards to the VFX. While some have appreciated the special effects in the film, many others think that it was a disaster. Take a look at what fans have to say about the VFX works in Adipurush. Adipurush Review: Prabhas and Kriti Sanon Win Hearts, Twitterati Hails Om Raut's Film As 'Epic Blockbuster'.

'Okish VFX'

#Adipurush Is an very good movie with okish vfx.. Screen presence of lead character were too good nothing flaws.. Om direction superb some scene vfx were outstanding dnt belive any rumours.. Om presented really well good and watch.. Some scenes were disappoint but not the movie pic.twitter.com/1UeRDqKXq9 — Janasena abimani (@Rebelsuraj7) June 16, 2023

'VFX Could Have Been Better'

#ADIPURUSH 1st Half is terrific.. 2nd Half.. Yes, as Ramayan goes a bit slow in bits.. But extraordinary taking.. Watch it in Good 3D screen.. VFX could have been better.. Few over dark scenes..#Prabhas as Raghava 🔥💥 Lord Hanuman ❤️‍🔥❤️‍🔥 Music and BGM Stands Out 🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/qdsyUF1cfQ — Prabhas Maneesh (@PrabhasManeesh) June 16, 2023

'Worst VFX'

#Adipurush one time watchable of modern ramayan Hats off to ur vision,failed in execution @omraut 1st half pretty gd 2nd half just k #Prabash as raghava🔥@kritisanon not impressed Hanuman scenes worked really well Excellent BGM & Songs 💥 Worst VFX work 🤦& lagged at parts pic.twitter.com/j2g9XU0qfC — Sreenivas kalyan (@Sreenivas4482) June 16, 2023

'Every Visual Is Stunning'

Good 1st half!! #Prabhas entry & body shots are dream for any actor!! Just couple of vfx shots were below avg apart from that every visual is stunning!! 3D experience is mind blowing!! Kids are going to love this for sure!! #Adipurush — Sunny Kesh (@Sunnykesh) June 16, 2023

'VFX Poor'

⭐⭐⭐⭐/5#Adipurush is good movie 3D effect are Awesome. #Prabhas and #KritiSanon did great job. Songs are very good. VFX is poor during climax scene. Must watch movie in big screen pic.twitter.com/NEPbGTHNjf — क्षत्रिय अक्षय (@Kshatriyakul_) June 16, 2023

'Nice Work Done On VFX'

AADIPURUSH..🎥 FIRST DAY...🔥 RATING -: ⭐⭐⭐⭐ Though there were many mythological films on Ramayana,Lord Rama,this film has brought a limelight for the imagination of the story had been held during Ramayana time. Nice work done on VFX.#Adhipurush #AdipurushReview #Prabhas pic.twitter.com/hO1gP3NOyN — Alexjender..🎥 (@pariharkawni) June 16, 2023

