In a wave of excitement, the highly anticipated film Adipurush has captured the attention of Twitter users, who are showering the movie with praise and accolades. Starring Prabhas and Kriti Sanon in lead roles, the epic blockbuster has left viewers in awe. Twitterati have taken to the platform to express their admiration for the film's stunning visuals, gripping storyline, and the powerful performances delivered by the talented actors. The hashtag #AdipurushReview quickly gained momentum, with users lauding the film as a game-changer in the Indian film industry. Adipurush Movie: Review, Cast, Plot, Trailer, Release Date – All You Need To Know About Prabhas, Kriti Sanon and Saif Ali Khan’s Mythological Film Directed by Om Raut.

Check Out The Reactions Here:

Perfect

#AdipurushReview : 4/5#Prabhas as Lord Shri Ram is Perfect on screen. Kriti Sanon ❤👌. #Hanuman unna every shot edho smile vachesthadhi, might coz he is Ram's biggest devotee. Vaali-Sugreev sequence, dialogues anni superb. Families & kids pakka love it. Watch #Adipurush in 3D. pic.twitter.com/wkCwSn6EbA — Prabhas ❤ (@ivdsai) June 16, 2023

VFX Are Good

Blockbuster

BLOCKBUSTER 💥💥💥💥💥 Guys dont believe rumours‼️ Esari Kottesam❤️‍🔥 1000cr Loading….‼️ After this show im gonna watch 2D XD. Lets see how its gonna be✨ BUT 3D Shots Matram 💥#Prabhas #Adipurush #AdipurushReview pic.twitter.com/AKD7dnoBKF — Prabhas Fans USA🇺🇸 (@VinayDHFprabhas) June 16, 2023

Goosebumps

1st half super 2nd half average #Prabhas 💥🔥 Hanuman 💥🔥 Music 💥🔥 Jai sriram Jai sriram Rajaraam🚩🚩🚩 It’s not a song,Every Hindu Emotions ✊ 🔥 🔥 Goosebumps 💥💥 #Adipurush Hit pic.twitter.com/eNJtpbhCqo — UdayBJP (@Uday4BJP) June 16, 2023

