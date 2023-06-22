Adipurush has been in the negative light ever since its released in theatres on June 16. Right from Nepal banning the Prabhas-starrer to audience and critics slamming it for its objectionable dialogues, the mythological saga is constantly in the news. Now, taking to his social media, Kathmandu Mayor Balen Shah said that the government and courts have become slaves to India. In his post, he mentioned that he will not obey the court or any law, after Patan High Court issued an interim order against the mayor’s decision to prohibit Hindi cinema in the country. Adipurush Row: Kriti Sanon’s Mother Geeta Sanon Supports Daughter's Film Amid Backlash, Says ‘Bhavnao Ko Samjho’.

Balen Shah's Latest Stance Over Ban of Hindi Films:

