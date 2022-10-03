Om Raut's mythological saga Adipurush, based on Ramayana, had its first teaser revealed on October 2. However, the promo of the grand epic left many disappointed, as they had high expectations for CGI standards from the film and were irked by the animation shown in the teaser. A Twitter user who goes by the handle @DZatakia and claims to be a hobby VFX artist tries to explain why the VFX of the Adipurush teaser feels underwhelming, and his Twitter thread went viral. Adipurush Teaser: Saif Khan's 'Hip' Haircut for Raavan/Lankesh Leaves Twitterati Amused; Shared Funny Memes and Tweets.

View the Tweets here:

#Adipurush CGI is BAD, really Bad. As an hobby VFX artist, I'll breakdown what went wrong in detail. Single biggest reason is OVER CONFIDENCE. Here's what I mean by it. pic.twitter.com/JfVgG5LkHK — Dhruv (@DZatakia) October 2, 2022

No 'Outdoor Locations' Used

First of all, the makers and their VFX advisors stupidly decided to film the entire movie on a sound stage. Yes, the entire movie is shot inside a sound stage infront of blue screen without any sets or outdoor location. This was a blunder, I'll explain why. — Dhruv (@DZatakia) October 2, 2022

Making Movies With CGI is Very Difficult

In VFX world, making the movie completely with CGI is difficult, really difficult even for top tier Hollywood movies. Only movies ever to execute such mammoth task correctly in the history are The jungle book, The lion king , Avatar and few other movies — Dhruv (@DZatakia) October 2, 2022

What Exactly is the Budget?

#Adipurush was competing directly with such movies which had a budget of $250 Million whereas Adipursh has a budget of around 250 crore in my opinion ( yes, 500 crore number is fake most likely ). That's around $30 million. — Dhruv (@DZatakia) October 2, 2022

Benefit of Using 'Real Environment'

So when you have limited budget, you try to shoot on real location and environment. But makers thought of the opposite. In real environment, the work of VFX team reduces by 50% directly as they don't have to create the virtual environment. — Dhruv (@DZatakia) October 2, 2022

What Went Wrong...

You also get real lighting and you can use HDRI for lighting the scene. This makes it photoreal in the first place. But it didn't happen. Makers shot completely in the studio so already less VFX budget gets divided. 50% for environment and 50% for animation, simulation etc — Dhruv (@DZatakia) October 2, 2022

Aimed Too High While on a Shaky Ground?

If it was any other superhero movie, you can make it good looking looking for 150 crore budget but a movie which has an army of mocap monkeys, monsters, dragons, flying people, water and fire simulation, and destructions, you cannot make it with 300 crore budget. — Dhruv (@DZatakia) October 2, 2022

The Right Budget to Get the Best Visual Appeal?

It will take around 1500 crore to make such movie and that too can be done only by few VFX studios in the world like ILM, WETA, DD, MPC and DNEG. — Dhruv (@DZatakia) October 2, 2022

What Might Have Worked...

In conclusion, the makers were over confident, ignorant and stupid to make this film. If I was in their place, I would have shot in real environment and sets, reduce animal usage, use VFX very smartly only where it was absolutely required, modify the script accordingly — Dhruv (@DZatakia) October 2, 2022

Benefit of Hiring Good VFX Supervisor

Also would have hired one good VFX supervisor. A right VFX supervisor can make a good movie with VFX even in low budget. But I think they didn't hire properly. Instead of paying 100 crore to actors, pay 10 crore to the supervisor. He will change the movie completely — Dhruv (@DZatakia) October 2, 2022

Watch the Teaser here:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)