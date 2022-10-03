The first teaser for Om Raut's much-hyped, mega-budget (we think) Adipurush had been revealed on October 2, and it left many disappointed. Fans weren't really expecting this hybrid animation-VFX model for the film, and many shared their disappointment on social media. Apart from the CGI, one aspect that quite a few Twitter users observed was Saif Ali Khan who played Raavan/Lankesh had quite a 'modern' hairstyle, and this led to some funny memes online. Adipurush Teaser Starring Prabhas, Kriti Sanon, Saif Ali Khan Gets Trolled for Its Animation, Netizens Call It 'Temple Run' (View Tweets).

View Tweets:

'Raavam Bro'!

'Sheikh from Gulf Country'

See the hairstyle and Beard ! From which angle it resembles #Ravana? Isn't looks like a Sheikh from Gulf Country? #Adipurush @omraut#disappointed pic.twitter.com/6ToZzB9G9m — Yeh Toh (@SeriousBaatHain) October 2, 2022

'Baf Cut'

'2022 Ka Ravan'

'Chapri Hairstyle'

Never saw ravan with this chapri hairstyle#Adipurush pic.twitter.com/1Lj5jcS65N — Anshuuu (@anshuuu22) October 2, 2022

'Latest Hairstyle'

This Ravan has recently visited a saloon to get the latest hairstyle.#Adipurush pic.twitter.com/nbfr5jKKVX — बनराकस (@banrakas_ji) October 3, 2022

'KGF Beard and Kohli Hairstyle'

Watch the Teaser:

