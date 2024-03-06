Actor Akshay Kumar was recently seen dancing to the title track of his latest film, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, at the 2024 ISPL opening ceremony. The actor gave an energetic performance with fellow celebrities like Suriya, Ram Charan, Sachin Tendulkar, and Boman Irani standing behind him. At ISPL, Akshay owns the ‘Srinagar Ke Veer’ team. This is India's first Indian Street Premier League (ISPL), featuring a thrilling T10 tennis ball cricket tournament. Six teams representing major cities like Mumbai, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Kolkata, and Srinagar will ensure intense cricket action. Ram Charan Grooves to RRR Track ‘Naatu Naatu’ With Cheerleaders at the Opening Ceremony of ISPL 2024 (Watch Video).

Watch Akshay Dancing To BMCM Title Track At ISPL 2024 Opening Ceremony

